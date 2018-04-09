CENTRAL TEXAS — There's no doubt about it -- Labor Day was a washout for most of Central Texas.

Zilker Park: empty. Barton Springs Pool: empty. Places you'd typically see packed with people celebrating the holiday instead looked abandoned Monday afternoon.

And if the rain wasn't enough to keep you away from Barton Springs, you couldn't get in even if you tried. Pool staff put a sign up shortly after 4 p.m. that read, "Closed due to lightning/thunder."

But for Kevin Christensen and his friends at Zilker Park, fun without the sun wasn't a problem. They make up the unofficial Zilker Football League.

It often requires playing in weather most people would like to avoid.

"Every Monday, rain or shine," Christensen said. "We played in two games this past winter that was like 27 degrees. We're always out here. It's a lot fun. We always joke about it like we're playing in the elements."

Elements Christensen and his buddies actually look forward to playing in every week.

"Yesterday, I thought it was going to rain, and today I knew it was definitely going to rain," he said.

"But, like you said, that's definitely not going to stop you guys," KVUE's Pattrik Perez asked.

"Yeah, definitely," Christensen said.

