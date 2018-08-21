AUSTIN — Due to an 80 percent chance of rain in the forecast, the Domain NORTHSIDE has decided to postpone their glow-in-the-dark skate event.

Originally set to happen on Sept. 8, the Domain NORTHSIDE's "GR8 SK8" event has been postponed to Sunday, Nov. 4.

"As always, the safety and comfort of our guests and customers is our top priority," the Domain NORTHSIDE said on their website.

Due to rain in the forecast, "we are likely to have hazardous conditions for set up and streets too wet for skating," they said.

RAIN CHECK: GR8 SK8 has been postponed to Sunday, November 4, from 5-9pm. Please check for details and updates on GR8 SK8 here: https://t.co/XQwKdUSs1R... pic.twitter.com/vWAddGuAiN — Domain NORTHSIDE (@DomainNORTHSIDE) September 6, 2018

RELATED:

Wet weather likely for Texas football's first home game

Scattered shower chances continue this week

Three streets -- Domain Boulevard, Rock Rose Avenue and Palm Way -- will partially close and transform into an outdoor glow-in-the-dark roller skating rink. Here's a map of the planned rink. Domain NORTHSIDE is hosting the event in partnership with Nordstrom and Archer Hotel from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Nov. 4

Music, prizes, swag, a photo booth and refreshments will be there. Domain NORTHSIDE also said the Texas Rollergirls will make an appearance.

All businesses located at Domain NORTHSIDE will remain open, according to the event page.

The "GR8 SK8" event is free and open to the public, but those who want to go must register online here. You can bring your own skates or rent a pair for a suggested donation.

"Registrants who would like to re-register for (the Nov. 4) date will have the first opportunity to do so, then registration will be open to the public, again," Domain NORTHSIDE said.

Updates about the event can be found on Domain NORTHSIDE's Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

© 2018 KVUE-TV