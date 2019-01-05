AUSTIN, Texas — For the first time in 42 years, organizers had to cancel the Austin Capitol 10,000 race in 2019 due to severe weather. Now, those runners are getting a chance to register for free in the 2020 race.

In an email sent to 2019 Cap10K registrants May 1, the Austin American-Statesman said runners will get a chance to register for free for the April 5, 2020 race from June 3, 2019 to July 1, 2019.

The "unique, one-time, single-use link" will be sent to 2019 registrants in an email. Registrants can click that link and register between midnight June 3 and July 1 at 11:59 p.m. The free offer expires after July 1.

"The link is non-transferrable and is the only 2020 registration option we can offer our 2019 registrants thru July 1, 2019," the Statesman said.

