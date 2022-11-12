Radio personality shot at in his vehicle in Indianapolis, 'lucky to be alive'

Ron Sexton said he was shot at on the north side of Indianapolis. He counted nine bullet holes through his rental car.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis native and local radio personality said he's lucky to be alive after someone shot at him while he was in his car.

Ron Sexton, a local stand-up comedian and voice actor on "The Bob and Tom Show" as Donnie Baker, counted nine bullet holes through his rental car.

A police report shows it happened around 2 a.m. Sunday at 82nd Street and Shadeland Avenue on the north side of Indianapolis.

Sexton believes he knows who the shooter is and that he was targeted.

"Last night, it came to a head with me all of a sudden pulling up to a red light and seeing him in my blind spot on my driver's side, and he pulled a weapon," Sexton said. "In 'Sopranos,' they say you don't hear it, you're right, you don't hear it. I didn't hear anything. I felt glass. I felt glass on my face, on my ears, everything."

Sexton sped away, running through red lights. He told 13News that's when IMPD arrived.

He said he's worried for his life and for his parents' lives.