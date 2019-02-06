AUSTIN, Texas — Visitors of the Texas Capitol on Sunday discovered that all was not normal on its historic grounds.

According to witnesses, the Confederate Soldiers Monument was vandalized.

A witness on Sunday said the monument was painted with the word "Racists." He said he later returned to find that the vandalism was covered with plastic before workers sprayed the paint off.

The Texas DPS also confirmed the vandalism, saying they first reported between Saturday night and Sunday morning.

The Confederate Soldiers Monument was built in 1903 by sculptor Pompeo Coppini. It features five bronze figures on a granite base representing the Infantry, Cavalry, Artillery and Navy with Confederate president Jefferson Davis in the center. The base lists Civil War battles and the names of the 13 states that withdrew from the Union, eleven of whom joined the Confederate States of America.

In May, Texas lawmakers considered a bill that would make it harder to remove historic monuments and memorials like this one on government and public university property, but the bill died in the House. More information on Senate Bill 1663 can be found here.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

