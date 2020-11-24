Racial Equality: Building a Better Austin for Latinos – Part Two

We're shining a light on the barriers that stand between Hispanic and Latino communities and their success in Central Texas.

Tonight we're joining you from Plaza Saltillo in the heart of a historically Latino neighborhood – and this part of East Austin is developing fast.

On Monday night, we talked about the history of struggles Latinos have faced in Austin, COVID-19's disproportionate impact on Latinos, and the resources that are available for Hispanic business owners in Austin.

In "Racial Equality: Building a Better Austin," we're focusing on the barriers that stand between Hispanic and Latino communities and their success in Central Texas.

Chapter one : Housing Inequities Forcing Families Out

Affordability issues affect almost everyone living in Central Texas, especially during a pandemic, but housing inequities are amplified for Hispanics and Latinos who live in a boomtown like Austin.

"I was born and raised in 78702," said Cynthia Vasquez.

It's ZIP code in East Austin where Black and Latino history and culture runs deep through the structures and the people who live there

"Our houses were actually made by my family," said Vasquez. "Remember running around through the framework with flashlights when I was seven or eight years old.”

Vasquez said her family owned five homes in East Austin. The hard work that went into building them was worth it, thanks to the community it created. It was replenished with the love they shared inside and outside of their homes on Robert Martinez Street.

"I could walk to my neighbor's house to borrow anything that I needed," she remembered. "I could play with my friends and my classmates two houses down. But, most importantly, I had family on the same block that I lived on."

As time went on, Vasquez said one by one her family members found themselves forced out. With the blow of gentrification, they were unable to afford the increasing property taxes. One by one, they sold their homes, including the one she lived in with her mother.

"All of our support networks, our entire lives have been in that maybe five-block radius," she said. "So we were forced to move into the extra bedrooms that my aunt had."

While Vasquez eventually found somewhere else in the city to live, that isn't always the case for others.

“So from 2016 to '18, the district lost close to 2,000 Latino households, left the district, and approximately half of those were families that left that couldn't afford to stay in Austin anymore and that were pushed out to outlying districts," said University of Texas Law Professor Heather Way.

Way walked us through the Holly neighborhood in East Austin, where we saw the lots where old homes once stood that are now redeveloped into higher-end homes or complexes. As we drove around, we could see how the community has transformed.

"Central East Austin has seen the dramatic changes in housing and who's living here," said Way. "You've seen many, many households move in of a higher income that are buying existing affordable, single-family homes and tearing them down and building million-dollar homes right here in Central East Austin. At the same time, you have families making $15,000 a year that are just really struggling to hang on and to get by."

The quick walking or biking distance from downtown also made the area very vulnerable to gentrification.

According to Zillow, the typical value of a home in the 78702 ZIP code, which is most of East Austin, has increased by almost 10% this year at about $490,000. And they predict it will go up another 8% next year.

So, how did the financial and housing inequities become so disproportional between minorities and white people?

Income and housing inequalities Latinos face today started with discriminatory policies that were put into place in Austin as early as the 1900s.



“So, starting back as early as 1930s, for example, when public housing was first built in this city ... we're standing right now in front of the Santa Rita Court. It was the first public housing complex that was built in the U.S. under the 1937 Federal Housing Act, and that this complex was created solely for Mexican Americans," Way explained.

At the time, parts of East Austin were called the Negro District.

Santa Rita Courts was one of three public housing complexes that were segregated by race. It was designated for Mexican Americans.

"In many neighborhoods throughout the city, you had restrictive covenants, deed restrictions that were filed in government records that barred a homeowner from selling their home to an African American or Latino household," said Way.

There was also a slew of other discriminatory practices against Blacks and Latinos, like redlining, which made it almost impossible for people who lived in parts of East Austin to get a loan to make home improvements.

"One of the policies that's the most, just shocking, was the City's 1957 industrial planning program, where the City owned all of the land in this area in Central East Austin to industrial, even single-family houses," said Vasquez. "It was environmental racism."

All of these policies and practices fueled decades of deterioration of minority-driven neighborhoods – not just sidewalks and homes, but education wasn't up to par compared to the schools with better housing opportunities.

Vasquez said there is one consequence she has to face every day as she drives to and from work on Fifth Street, and that's emotional anxiety.

"Nobody talks about the emotional impacts of seeing a building there one day and seeing a gaping hole the next, and you used to go there every single day of your life," she said.

"It's grief, it's actually the feeling of grief. It's disorienting, it's traumatic, it causes health problems, it leads to addiction," added Carmen Llanes Pulido. "There's all kinds of issues in our community that result from this tearing apart of the fabric that's held people together."

This is why these women became community activists, to encourage people who have a hand in city planning, like Mandy De Mayo, to find a way to stitch up the fabric of the community.

"We're up against market forces, with our hands tied behind our backs trying to figure out strategies that we can implement as a city that our state legislature has allowed us to have the power to do, which sometimes is a challenge and we're working," said De Mayo, the community development administrator for the City of Austin.

She said, recently, they merged with the Housing and Planning Department, creating a division to focus on displacement prevention. So far, she said they are putting into place 15 displacement strategies.

One of them is the emergency rental assistance program, where Latinos make up 37% of people in the program, which she believes will go beyond the COVID-19 pandemic, and, more recently, Project Connect, a $7.1 billion public transit plan approved by voters. While it does raise the property tax rate, it includes $300 million for anti-displacement housing strategies.

"That may range from acquiring land around Project Connect lines. It may be emergency rental assistance helping people stay in their homes around that. It may be targeted home repair. It could be a variety of different things," said De Mayo.

De Mayo said the City continues to do extensive research and outreach to the lower-income community to make sure the changes made align with their needs.

“We're going to have to have much more government support for public housing and other forms of affordable housing," added Way. "Without that, we're going to continue to see this dramatic outflux of Latino households who just can't afford to live here anymore.”