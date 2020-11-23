Racial Equality: Building a Better Austin for Latinos – Part One

Latino and Hispanic citizens make up just under 40% of the total population in Texas and, compared to their White peers, they face more barriers to success.

We hope you'll join us for the next two nights, as we dive into these topics and more.

Latino and Hispanic citizens make up just under 40% of the total population in Texas. And compared to their White peers, they face more barriers to success, when it comes to employment, housing, equal access to health care and more.

Millions of people with their own stories and identities, they face more barriers to success than their white peers. We're taking a deep dive into how we can all help remove those barriers to make our communities better.

A vibrant culture that's essential to the makeup of Texas – Latinos make up the largest minority group in a state that's growing.

Editor's note: Part one of KVUE's special, "Racial Equality: Building a Better Austin for Latinos," airs on KVUE at 6 p.m. Nov. 23. Part two airs on KVUE at 6 p.m. on Nov. 24.

Chapter one : COVID-19 and the Latino Population

As COVID-19 numbers continue to rise across Texas, we know this pandemic has had a disproportionate effect on the Latino population nationwide. So, health experts in Austin are trying to combat that.

"Tu dolor es nuestro dolor" means "your pain is our pain." This mural was painted in honor of the dozens of Latinos who've died because of COVID-19.

The Austin Latino Coalition says it's not a coincidence Latinos are impacted the most in Austin.

"But it's because there's many without the basic necessities to fight off the virus," said Paul Saldana with the coalition. "We can almost anticipate our sense that our neighbor or a family member, they need some help."

But caring for one another in the Austin Latino community has become a full-time job for Saldana and others in the Austin Latino Coalition this year.

"Why is it that we're having to go and raise money or put money in our own pockets to buy and supply the basic fundamentals that our community needs," he asked.

It's one of the many questions Saldana has for the City of Austin. His group has tracked the number of Latinos that have died since the start of the pandemic.

In the U.S., they report more than 33,000 deaths. In Texas, more than 10,000. In Austin, more than 200.

“If anything, it's served as a motivation for us. And that's why we continue to do what we do, is we turn that negative energy into something positive to support our community,” said Saldana.

Saldana said he holds the City responsible and explained that local leaders and health officials weren't spreading COVID-19 information for Spanish speakers to read.

"There wasn't any information in Spanish," he said. "And then when we got to that point ... where there was information, it was only available on the website, which turned out to be a PDF document that was 70-plus pages, which English-speaking folks were not going to read."

Saldana said other barriers included the struggle to get tested and then undocumented immigrant communities not trusting government testing sites. So they brought their concerns to Austin Mayor Steve Adler.

"When we asked him for, you know, to create a Latino task force to do a mitigation plan, his response was no. And so that did not go well with folks of our coalition," said Saldana.

Saldana said they picked up the slack. They gathered supplies, held PPE distribution supply events at least twice a month, provided tests at Austin churches and partnered with places like the Latino HealthCare Forum.

"We distribute PPE and information about COVID health insurance, any kind of information that we feel that families may want," said Jill Ramirez Coronado, who runs the nonprofit. "I think our community still needs help because we're still, as I said, that high rate of uninsured, high rate of chronic diseases, you know, not able to pay the rent, not able to access healthy food."

The City of Austin created their Hispanic and Latinx task force in July, hoping to fight those racial disparities, which Connie Gonzalez says are nothing new to those communities.

"We started with one testing site and you could only get there by car. Now, we have them all over neighborhoods that have been highly-affected and we don't ask for paperwork, ID or immigration status," she said.

Gonzalez said she's the one that does Spanish interviews to relay the message to non-Spanish speakers – and it's a process. The translations go through multiple channels of interpreters, which is why the City says translations took a while to build up.

As a Latina working for this task force, Gonzalez said she's doing everything in her power to try and take care of people in her community.

"When I'm out there and I'm providing them with resources, I wish I could take them all in my home if I, you know, if I could to assist them, but I know that's not possible," she said. "But I think the next best thing that I could do is make sure that they are getting the resources they need to take care of their families."

According to census data, in Texas, Latinos make up just under 40% of the general population. The state health department reports they make up 39.4% of all COVID-19 cases and 54.6% of deaths.

In the Austin-Travis County area, the effects of COVID-19 are more disproportionate. Latinos make up 33.6% of the general population locally but 48% of cases and 48% of deaths.

And the president of the Texas Medical Association told KVUE there are a lot of reasons, as to why communities of color struggle more during this pandemic.