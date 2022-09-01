20 years since the disappearance of Rachel Cooke, family remains hopeful

"We've learned to live with it," said Elaine Hettenhausen, Rachel Cooke's Aunt. "At the same time, in the back of our minds, we're always wondering where is she."

GEORGETOWN, Texas — Jan. 10, 2002, is the day Rachel Cooke went missing. Twenty years later, her family, friends, detectives and community came together to remember her.

"Rachel was unforgettable," said Elaine Hettenhausen, Cooke's aunt. "If you met her, you would never forget her. She was full of life, loved to be around people. She loved to laugh, loved fashion."

Cooke disappeared after going for a jog near her home in Georgetown. She was 19 years old at the time. According to the Williamson County Sheriff's Office, she was last seen walking toward her home about 200 yards away.

"We've learned to live with it," Hettenhausen said. "At the same time, in the back of our minds, we're always wondering, 'Where is she?'"

After so many years, Hettenhausen still holds onto hope.

Williamson County Sherriff Mike Gleason said they've investigated over 2,000 tips and, to this day, they continue to receive calls about possible suspects.

"We really get phone calls every day from people saying, 'You know, she dated this one guy in high school and he was kind of a creeper,'" Gleason said. "Whether it's true or not, you still have to find him. You still have to discount that person and do the interview and things of that nature. You know everyone wants to help."

Gleason has been involved with the case since day one.

On Monday, Jan. 10, Gleason said he expects the department to be flooded with calls. He said because it's the 20th anniversary of her disappearance, people will remember and be eager to help, which isn't a bad thing.

"There's something about this case that the community is just so enthralled with that they want closure," Gleason added.

Hettenhausen has seen that support throughout the years.

"People in the community who heard Rachel disappeared, they didn't know her, they didn't know us, but they came and helped search day after day," Hettenhausen said.

That support is what's kept her hopeful of finding answers.