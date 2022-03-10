Raccoon causes power outage in Seguin

Nearly half of the city was without power for a few hours.

SEGUIN, Texas — Everybody knows that raccoons can cause a lot of damage to your property, but one in Seguin caused the power to go out for a couple of hours.

The Seguin Police Department said that the pesky critter made its way into a substation transformer resulting in the outage around midnight Saturday.

"Nearly half of Seguin is currently without power and we do not have an estimated ETA on when this issue will be resolved," said a Facebook post from Seguin Police. "Crews from LCRA are working with the city’s Electric Department to clear the transformer and get power restored."

At one point they had to ask folks to refrain from calling about it saying, "Our communications team is currently being flooded with calls regarding the power outage. We ask that you refrain from calling the PD non-emergency/emergency number about it."

As of 1:30 a.m. all power had been restored to the area.

No word on the fate of the raccoon.

1:30 am UPDATE: Power to all customers has been restored. Thank you for your patience. UPDATE: Crews have restored... Posted by Seguin Police Department on Saturday, October 1, 2022

