Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church catches fire in Hostyn, Texas

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office said FM 2436 was shut down due to the fire.

HOSTYN, Texas — The Fayette County Sheriff's Office Thursday morning shared photos showing a dramatic fire at the Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Hostyn, Texas.

Officials first reported the fire around 7:30 a.m., stating that FM 2436 was completely shut down. They were asking the public to avoid the area so first responders could work.

According to the church's website, the current building has been in place since 1966. It is the fourth site for the church, the first being built in 1869. The second church was built in 1888, but it too burned in 1907. The third was constructed in 1908.

Hostyn is located about six miles south of La Grange.

