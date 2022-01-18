x
Search for missing swimmer in northwest Austin turns to recovery operation

Austin Fire Department swimmers were in the water searching where the missing swimmer was last seen.
AUSTIN, Texas — The search for a swimmer that went missing in northwest Austin on Tuesday has transitioned to a recovery operation.

Austin-Travis County EMS said medics responded to Quarry Lake at the 4200 block of W. Braker Lane around 5 p.m. after 911 reports of a person flailing in the water before going under.

Austin Fire Department (AFD) swimmers were in the water searching where the missing swimmer was last seen.

After an extensive search by five rescue swimmers with on one found, the rescue transitioned to a possible recovery operation around 5:45 p.m., ATCEMS said.

No other information is available at this time.

