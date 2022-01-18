Search for missing swimmer in northwest Austin turns to recovery operation

Austin Fire Department swimmers were in the water searching where the missing swimmer was last seen.

AUSTIN, Texas — The search for a swimmer that went missing in northwest Austin on Tuesday has transitioned to a recovery operation.

Austin-Travis County EMS said medics responded to Quarry Lake at the 4200 block of W. Braker Lane around 5 p.m. after 911 reports of a person flailing in the water before going under.

After an extensive search by five rescue swimmers with on one found, the rescue transitioned to a possible recovery operation around 5:45 p.m., ATCEMS said.

No other information is available at this time.