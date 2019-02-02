BEE CAVE, Texas — Everyone knows February 2 is Groundhog Day, when Punxsutawney Phil emerges from his burrow in Pennsylvania and either sees his shadow or doesn't -- "confirming" whether we can expect six more weeks of winter or an early spring.

But did you know here in Central Texas, we have our own season-predicting critter?

RELATED: 'Bee Cave Bob' makes his debut

Each year for "Armadillo Day" -- Groundhog Day, Texas-style -- "Bee Cave Bob" makes an afternoon appearance at the West Pole in Bee Cave to let locals know what the weather is going to be like in the coming months.

And this year, just like his furry Northern peer, Bob said we can expect an early spring!

Check out these tweets from Austin American-Statesman reporter Mary Huber:

Seems like we can all be channeling this energy pretty soon:

"Armadillo Day" has been celebrated in Bee Cave since 2012.

RELATED: Groundhog doesn't see his shadow, predicting early spring