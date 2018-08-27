AUSTIN — The publisher and editor of Austin's daily newspaper announced Monday that they will be leaving the publication in the next few months.

Their announcement comes as the Austin American-Statesman offered voluntary buyouts last month to all employees, including executives.

Susie Biehle, who joined the Statesman as publisher seven years ago, will depart Nov. 30. Debbie Hiott, who rose through the ranks beginning as an intern, will leave Sept. 30.

In a memo to the staff, Biehle said that "it has been the greatest privilege of my career to serve in this role ... It's the talent, creativity and expertise of the people here that gives me absolute confidence in the future of the Statesman."

Biehle said she has been contemplating retirement. Hiott said she is ready for a new experience.

"It was a tough decision but after 28 years, I am ready for a new challenge," she said, according to to the Statesman. "I love the Statesman and the people who work here, and I expect to be a supporter long after I am gone."

