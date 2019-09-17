CEDAR PARK, Texas — All those who wish to pay their respects to an unaccompanied veteran are invited to the funeral of U.S. Navy veteran Mark Lyle Walker of Leander on Thursday, Sept. 26.

Mr. Walker, who served as a submariner, passed away on Aug. 25 at the age of 58.

His final send-off will take place at the Beck Funeral Home at 1700 E. Whitestone Blvd. in Cedar Park. The service will begin at 9 a.m., with Rabbi Jonathan Dade of Georgetown officiating the service.

Mr. Walker will be buried with honors at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen at 11 a.m.

“Anyone who passes away as an unattended veteran will be afforded the highest honor we can give,” said County Judge Bill Gravell. “I encourage all members of our community to pay their respects to this hero either through attending the ceremony or sending a note of condolence on the funeral home website.”

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10427 of Leander and Beck Funeral Home will pay for the funeral, as Mr. Walker died with no known family, according to a release from Williamson County.

A standard contribution of $300 will be provided by the county for the burial.

“VFW Post 10427 is pleased to work with Williamson County to honor Mr. Walker’s service to our country,” said Mitch Fuller, commander of VFW Post 10427.

In lieu of flowers, people are asked to donate to the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

