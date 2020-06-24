Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton joins letter calling for 'end to anti-police rhetoric'

The group of attorneys general who wrote the letter claim some rhetoric is jeopardizing the safety of officers.

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton joined a group of state attorneys general to call for an end to anti-police rhetoric.

The letter from 11 attorneys general asked U.S. Senate and House of Representative leaders to discourage the spread of disinformation and help "restore the country's faith" in law enforcement.

The group of attorneys general claim some rhetoric is jeopardizing the safety of officers. Paxton said many law enforcement agencies are examining their training and protocols, and added that condemning all peace officers due to the actions of a few could incite chaos and anarchy.

The letter comes after Austin Police Association President Ken Casaday sent a letter to the union's membership asking certain officers to not do their jobs during protests unless they get the equipment needed to protect themselves and citizens during those protests.

Earlier this month, the Austin City Council approved a set of measures that prohibit officers from using CS gas, rubber bullets, bean bag rounds and pepper spray during protests.

To read the entire letter from the 11 state attorneys general, click here or read below: