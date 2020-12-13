Group burns Black Lives Matter banner taken from DC's oldest Black church during MAGA protest

Black Lives Matter DC leaders are calling on the mayor to take action.

WASHINGTON — A group of demonstrators was seen on video ripping and setting fire to Black Lives Matter banners at two African American churches in D.C. during a late-night Pro-Trump protest on Saturday.

According to the Black Lives Matter organization, Asbury Methodist, the oldest African American church to remain on its original site, was one of two Black churches they said was targeted by the group during the unrest. They said the group also "attacked" Metropolitan AME Church.

"They had the right to roam D.C. streets and tear down Black Lives Matter signs. That’s a hate crime," said NeeNee Taylor, Co-organizer of Black Lives Matter D.C. "This is unacceptable, and BLM is demanding that police be held accountable and the city council hold Muriel Bowser accountable for allowing the Proud Boys to come back to our city and do the exact same thing they did November the 14.”

In videos circulating on social media, you could see a group of protesters surrounding a Black Lives Matter banner that belonged to Asbury Methodist as they chanted "F***k Antifa!" and set it on fire causing damage.

Another video showed the moment a group removed a Black Lives Matter sign from Metropolitan AME church and ripped it.

The pastor of Asbury Methodist Church said in a statement released Sunday that the act reminded him of the "reminiscent of cross burnings."

Read the full statement below released by Senior Pastor Dr. Ianther M. Mills of Asbury Methodist Church:

Now, leaders of the Black Lives Matter organization are calling on the Justice Department to open a federal civil rights investigation into the D.C. Black churches that were targeted by groups the organization believes were white supremacists and members of the Proud Boys.

“Yesterday, D.C. was invaded by white supremacists who were aided and protected by the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD),” said April Goggans, a core organizer with Black Lives Matter D.C. “We never expect police to protect Black people or anyone critical of police; and the people of D.C. need to be clear MPD physically protected white supremacists, as they threatened lives, damaged historic churches and destroyed and burned property. MPD allowed Proud Boys to physically attack D.C. residents who stood against white supremacy,” Black Lives Matter D.C. said in a statement.

Kristen Clarke, President and Executive Director for Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law tweeted that the burning of the Black Lives Matter was an act of violence that goes against the Church Arson Prevention Act.

Mayor Muriel Bowser said in a statement Sunday that her Religious Affairs Office and D.C. Police are "engaging the impacted house of worship."

Goggans spoke to WUSA9's Jess Arnold late Sunday and said what Bowser said did not go far enough to combat white supremacists in the streets of the District.

“Her [Mayor Bowser] statement today on Twitter, means little if nothing without action, because the only action we’ve seen is that that makes this OK," said Goggans.

The unrest in the District led to 33 "un-related" arrests, four people were stabbed at the intersection of 11th Street and F Street in downtown D.C. near Black Lives Matter Plaza and eight officers were injured in connection to the demonstrations, D.C. Police said Sunday.

All four stabbing victims were transported to an area hospital, conscious and breathing, for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to D.C. Police.