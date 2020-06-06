Live blog: Protests in Austin continue Saturday

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin protests continued Saturday, June 6, standing up against racial oppression, social injustice and police brutality.
The protests have been sparked as of late due to the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and locally, the death of Michael Ramos, who was shot and killed by Austin police in April.
You can find the latest updates from Saturday's protests in Austin below.
Top headlines:
- List: Black-owned Austin-area businesses you can support
- Council members say they have lost faith in Austin police chief, some call for honorable resignation
- Texas State University employee loses job after comments made on KVUE Facebook Live protest coverage
- Marching on top of I-35 makes historical statement
- Texas State opens investigation into head basketball coach Danny Kaspar's 'racially-biased comments'
- 'His name is Justin Howell. And he is my little brother.' | 20-year-old struck by less-lethal round in critical condition
Updates:
2:08 p.m. – Austin police officer Rosie Perez shares powerful message with Austin protesters.
1 p.m. – Austin police officers, including APD Police Chief Brian Manley, joined protesters in the tribute. Some protesters joined APD in the demonstration, while other protesters called it a photo op and screamed for the firing of Manley while refusing to kneel as well, KVUE's Bryce Newberry reported.
Here is live coverage from APD headquarters:
Check back Saturday for the latest updates regarding the protests in Austin.
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: