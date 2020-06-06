Live blog: Protests in Austin continue Saturday

Protests in Austin continued regarding the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody in Minneapolis, and Michael Ramos, who died after being shot by APD.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin protests continued Saturday, June 6, standing up against racial oppression, social injustice and police brutality.

The protests have been sparked as of late due to the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and locally, the death of Michael Ramos, who was shot and killed by Austin police in April.

2:08 p.m. – Austin police officer Rosie Perez shares powerful message with Austin protesters.

1 p.m. – Austin police officers, including APD Police Chief Brian Manley, joined protesters in the tribute. Some protesters joined APD in the demonstration, while other protesters called it a photo op and screamed for the firing of Manley while refusing to kneel as well, KVUE's Bryce Newberry reported.

Austin police officers came out to take a knee with protesters this afternoon but some called it a photo op and stopped the moment from happening. Bryce Newberry is there. Posted by KVUE on Saturday, June 6, 2020

