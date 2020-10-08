Protesters rally in Downtown Austin ahead of budget changes

The protest comes as Austin City Council is expected to have public hearings on their budget this week.

AUSTIN, Texas — Protesters gathered outside of the Austin Police Department's (APD) headquarters Sunday calling for APD to lose its funding.

Several people were arrested during the protest, but the charges for those arrested were not known Sunday evening. The protest comes as Austin City Council is expected to have public hearings on their budget this week.

Protesters who support the Black Lives Matter movement said city council isn't planning on taking enough money away from police and claim the arrests on Sunday were not just.

"They systematically arrested the leaders that were around us," a protester supporting Black Lives Matter said. "They arrested guys who were with us who had flags. They took away all our megaphones."

Another group of protesters showed up as well, who claim they want to "back the blue."

"The very first word in the constitution says you have the right to peacefully assemble," another protester said. "Once your start breaking laws, you're no longer peacefully rallying for anything."

Anyone who wishes to sign up to speak on the city council budget on Wednesday or Friday must do so by 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 10. For more information, click here.