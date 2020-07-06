Live blog: Austin protests continue for 10th straight day on Sunday

You can find the latest updates from Sunday's protests in Austin here.

Protests in Austin continued for the tenth consecutive day on Sunday, June 7, standing up against racial oppression, social injustices and police brutality.

The protests have been sparked as of late due to the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and locally, the death of Michael Ramos, who was shot and killed by Austin police in April.

3:10 p.m. - According to KVUE reporter Hank Cavagnaro, protesters have shown up to the Capitol.

2 p.m. - Brenda Ramos, the mother of a man who died after being shot by and Austin police officer, spoke to a crowd of protesters. The protesters began chanting "say his name, Mike Ramos," after she finished speaking.