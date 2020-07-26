Local, State politicians react to fatal shooting at protest in Downtown Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead after a shooting at a Black Lives Matter protest in Downtown Austin on Saturday night. Now, local and State politicians are speaking out about the incident.
On Sunday morning, Austin City Councilmember Greg Casar tweeted about the shooting, saying that he is "upset and saddened" and he is "pressing for all the information about what happened to be made public."
Several candidates up for elections in November have also spoken out about the shooting.
State Rep. Eddie Rodriguez (D), who is running for State Senate District 14 against former Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt, said in part, "Our country was built on the freedom of assembly. No one should lose their life while protesting."
Austin attorney Mike Siegel (D), who is running for U.S. House of Representatives - District 10, said in part, "We share our love and solidarity with the victim's fiancé, family and everyone who witnessed this act of unspeakable violence."
Julie Oliver, the Democratic nominee for U.S. Congressional District 25, released the following statement Sunday morning:
"To all of those who were protesting last night, we’re thinking of you, we’re with you and we want you to know we’re holding you in our thoughts and sending you all of our love right now. The Austin that I know is going to be strong for one another, for the friends and family of the protester whose life was taken and for our entire city.
Please join us in sending our love to the victim’s fiancée, family and all of those whose lives have now been forever changed by witnessing this act of violence."
