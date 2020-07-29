Austin Police Association president apologizes for comments about Garrett Foster

Casaday issued an apology on Twitter after he posted a tweet that said in part that Foster "was looking for confrontation and he found it."

Casaday retweeted a video of an interview Foster conducted during Black Lives Matter protests. A tweet from the account "@TexasAssassin" read, "Famous last words. #austinshooting #austinprotests," and Casaday retweeted the video with the following comments:

"Please watch this video. This is the guy that lost his life last night. He was looking for confrontation and he found it. The Feux Mike Ramos Brigade needs to be stopped. The only people out of control during this incident was the Feux Brigade. #Isleofmisfittoys"

The tweet has since been deleted.

Casaday issued his apology July 29 on Twitter, which read:

" Austin community,

These past several weeks have been very trying and contentious for our Austin community and the country. After the tragic shooting of Garett Foster a few days ago, I made a Twitter post that was insensitive to Garret’s fiancé, his family and to Garrett as welI. I apologize for my offensive choice of words. I should have known better. I have responded to dozens of shootings in my law enforcement career and they are all tragic. I ask that Garret’s family and friends accept my apology.

Ken Casaday APA President"

I apologize for my offensive choice of words. I should have known better. I have responded to dozens of shootings in my law enforcement career and they are all tragic. I ask that Garret’s family and friends accept my apology.



Ken Casaday

APA President — Kenneth Casaday (@KennethCasaday) July 29, 2020

Foster was shot and killed during a Black Lives Matter protest in Downtown Austin on July 25. Since his death, the Austin community has held a vigil for Foster, which his family and fiancee also attended.

RELATED:

Austin police said the shooting happened shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday, July 25, on Congress Avenue. Foster was carrying a rifle when the APD said he approached the suspect's vehicle. Moments later, the suspect shot out of their car at Foster after Foster allegedly pointed his weapon at the car, according to APD. Another person is believed to have fired at the car as it drove away.

Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said the two people who fired shots have been released "pending further investigation."

A memorial fund has been set up for Foster that has already surpassed its goal by several thousand dollars.