Austin high school students to lead Black Lives Matter protest

The protest will be held from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m., starting at the Texas Capitol and ending at City Hall.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin high school students will lead a Black Lives Matter protest in Downtown Austin on Saturday.

Leaders with the newly-formed Austin Liberation Youth Movement (ALYM) are organizing the event. The group is made up of students from various high schools throughout Austin and was initiated by three local youth activists, Krupali Kumar, Kari Mackernay and Aaron Booe.

"The objective of this demonstration is to increase public pressure on local city governmental officials to defund APD and reinvest this money into restorative justice programs that will help transform and liberate Black and brown communities," the Facebook page for the protest reads. "We demand an end to the state-sanctioned violence targeting Black and brown people and an end to the for-profit run Prison Industrial Complex that capitalizes off POC."

Protesters will begin marching down Congress Avenue from the Capitol to City Hall at around 3 p.m. At City Hall, there will be additional speakers, including Austin Justice Coalition Founder Chas Moore and ALYM organizers.

A memorial will also be held at City Hall. Attendees are encouraged to bring items such as flowers, candles and stuffed animals to pay respects to "the countless victims of police brutality," according to the event page.