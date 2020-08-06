Austin city leaders address police reform ahead of Thursday's council meeting

Austin City council plans to discuss police reform on the June 11 agenda.

AUSTIN, Texas — After a week full of protests amplifying Black voices and the need for racial equality, city leaders are know presenting their ideas for reform within the Austin Police Department (APD).

During Austin City Council's regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday, June 11, council members will consider a resolution highlighting possible changes to APD's policy, protocol and funding.

However, Mayor Pro Tem Delia Garza, as well as council members Natasha Harper-Madison, Greg Casar and Jimmy Flannigan organized a press conference on Monday at 11:30 a.m. to discuss actions related to police reform ahead of Thursday's meeting.

All four members sponsored items on the upcoming meeting including setting a 'zero racial disparity goal', creating a Public Safety Committee and declaring an emergency, addressing APD's use of force policies and reassessing the department's budget.

"The Austin City Council has articulated a new strategic direction for policing and public safety in countless resolutions, ordinances, budget directions and guidance," according to the resolution document for Thursday.

The council will consider reducing APD's funding and putting it toward community support resources. This includes eliminating funding for militarized equipment like tear gas and rubber bullets, as well as eliminating some open officer vacancies.

Currently, APD utilizes 40% of the City's general fund budget.

After multiple officer-inflicted injuries during the protests, city council will discuss ways to stop officers' use of force when de-escalating situations, and instead, focus city efforts on conflict prevention measures.

As calls for the resignation of leadership with Austin Police Department escalate, Chief Manley had the opportunity to explain to the council on Friday why he made certain decisions over the course of the protests.

Manley explained his initial decisions were based on what he saw happening around the country and preparing for it locally.

"The purpose of us and what we were trying to do was to give people the space to come out and exercise their right to free speech and to do so in a safe and positive manner," Manley said. "This was unlike anything we have ever seen as a country and especially like we dealt with last weekend [May 30 and May 31], nothing we have ever dealt with in our own community."

When he saw the injuries caused by the force used, Manley said he pulled methods such as firing rubber bullets.

While his goal was to provide a safe space for the community, Manley said he also received complaints from his officers about the dangers they were facing during the protests and had to ensure they were protected too.

During the first weekend of protests, Austin police tweeted that items like rocks, water bottles, bricks, eggs and even Molotov cocktails were thrown at officers.

However, Manley hopes to rebuild the community's trust with Austin police and the officers serving the community every day.

The press conference is set to begin at 11:30 a.m. on Monday morning.