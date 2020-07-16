APD delays release of use-of-force videos from Austin protests, citing ongoing investigations

APD's official policy requires video evidence in the department’s possession related to “critical incidents” to be released to the public within 60 days.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Wednesday, the Austin Police Department said it is delaying the release of video evidence from use-of-force incidents at recent protests against racism and police violence in Downtown Austin.

APD’s official policy requires video evidence in the department’s possession related to “critical incidents” to be released to the public within 60 days of the event, “unless the chief determines that a delay is needed to address investigative, prosecutorial or privacy interests.”

“In consultation with the Travis County District Attorney’s Office, the videos related to the critical incidents from the recent protest-related uses of force will not be released during the initial 60-day timeframe because doing so could potentially impact the integrity of the ongoing criminal investigations into the incidents,” the department said in a statement.

The Travis County District Attorney’s Office is currently working with the department to review hundreds of complaints, videos, reports and supplements related to use of force at the protests.

Police said investigators are in the process of scheduling and conducting interviews with the involved officers, complainants and witnesses.

“The primary reason for the delayed release of the relevant videos is the fact that investigators have not had the opportunity to interview all of the key witnesses or involved personnel identified during the course of the respective investigations,” police said.

The release of the videos will be reviewed within the next 30 days, according to APD.

At least two protesters were seriously injured after being shot by “less-lethal” rounds at the protests on May 30 and 31, and five officers involved have been placed on administrative duty as the investigations continue. They are:

Officer Nicholas Gebhart, 7.5 years with APD

Officer Kyu An, 3.5 years with APD

Officer Kyle Felton, 1 year with APD

Officer Derrick Lehman, 10 years with APD

Officer John Siegel, 3.5 years with APD

Last month, the Office of Police Oversight published 227 formal complaints it received related to the Austin protests, which ranged from concerns about use of force against protesters to specific complaints about injuries to individuals.

A Texas State University student, Justin Howell, is in rehabilitation after he was shot by a beanbag round at the protests. Howell spent three weeks in the ICU recovering from a brain injury caused by the incident, his brother wrote in an update for the Texas A&M student paper, “The Batallion,” last month. He said Howell was eating from a feeding tube.

"His health improves by the day, but doctors caution his recovery will be a marathon, not a sprint," Joshua Howell said. "He was recently transferred to a long-term rehabilitation facility so he can receive intensive neurological, physical and occupational therapy."

Another protester, Anthony Evans, told KVUE he spent three days at a South Austin hospital and underwent two surgeries after being struck in the face by a less-lethal round.

Protester Brad Levi Ayala, 16, was also injured at the protests. A GoFundMe campaign said he was “standing quietly” on a hill when he was struck by a less-lethal round. His brother, Edwin Ayala, spoke to the Austin City Council during a live session in which APD Chief Brian Manley said police will no longer fire beanbag rounds into protest crowds.

Police have also delayed the release of footage related to the death of Austin man Mike Ramos. In that incident, Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk said the department didn’t follow policy, which requires APD consult with the Office of Police Oversight on the production of such videos.