Texas DPS monitoring multiple sects as authorities prepare for protests ahead of Inauguration Day

AUSTIN, Texas — As the Texas Department of Public Safety prepares for protests at the State Capitol ahead of Inauguration Day, Jan. 20, investigators are monitoring multiple sects with different political ideologies, KVUE senior reporter Tony Plohetski has confirmed.

In two briefings this week, the head of DPS told state senators they are closely watching the sects, which are located throughout the state and range in size from about 200 to 600 members. DPS told senators the biggest concern is that the sects will consolidate and arrive in Austin as a larger group, which would prompt the law enforcement agency to call in reinforcements.

Three state senators, who declined to be named, confirmed the briefings from DPS.

On Jan. 6, the day of the U.S. Capitol siege, DPS shut down the Texas State Capitol as a precaution. The State Capitol was reopened the following day, but DPS has increased its security measures surrounding the capitol grounds.

This comes following an internal FBI bulletin obtained by ABC News, which states that armed protests are being planned at all 50 state capitols and at the U.S. Capitol.