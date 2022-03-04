Protesters set to rally against Russian invasion again in Austin

This marks the latest of several protests that have been held in Austin since Russia invaded Ukraine.

AUSTIN, Texas — Protesters are set to rally again in Austin against the Russian invasion of Ukraine. This will be the latest of several protests at the Texas State Capitol since the invasion began.

Since Russia launched a military operation into Ukraine, Central Texans have been calling on global leaders to respond with action by supporting the country and protecting peace in Europe and the world. Many of those protesting Central Texans had immigrated from Ukraine.

Yuliia Korabelska and Max Korabelsky moved to Austin from Ukraine nearly a year ago. Now, they hear bombs exploding in the background of phone calls with their parents. They spoke with KVUE's Mike Marut at a protest last weekend.

"We started reading the news and we see the explosions in our hometown, which is Kharkiv," Max Korabelsky said last weekend. "It's like one moment, like all your life changes, you know, it's just one of these moments. We were really afraid that ... I can say that I was never afraid like that before."

At noon on Saturday, March 5, and Sunday, March 6, anti-war demonstrators are set to protest again in Austin. Hundreds of people have expressed their interest in the protests set to happen at the Texas Capitol.

The protests come after Europe's largest nuclear power plant was hit by Russian shelling early Friday, sparking a fire and raising fears of a disaster that could affect all of central Europe for decades, like the 1986 Chernobyl meltdown.

Concerns faded after Ukrainian authorities announced that the fire had been extinguished, and while there was damage to the reactor compartment, the safety of the unit was not affected.