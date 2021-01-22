Austin's 2021 ProRodeo canceled for second year in a row

Rodeo Austin said organizers are "working closely with Public Officials to determine which events can be rescheduled for alternative dates in 2021."

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The video above is a feature about the women who run the show at Rodeo Austin.

For the second year in a row, Rodeo Austin's ProRodeo March events are canceled. The event was canceled in March 2020 shortly after the first cases of COVID-19 began surfacing in Austin.

In a Jan. 22 press release, Rodeo Austin announced that the ProRodeo, carnival, fair and barbecue events scheduled for March 2021 have been canceled. However, private youth competitions, including the Junior Livestock Show, Ag Mechanics Competition, Ultimate Scramble Championship and the Youth Auction, will be permitted.

The Ludecke Arena and parts of the Travis County Expo Center are currently being used to distribute essential items amid the pandemic, Rodeo Austin said.

Rodeo Austin said organizers are "working closely with Public Officials to determine which events can be rescheduled for alternative dates in 2021."

"We are Rodeo Austin, a not-for-profit that provides real experiences and gritty fun to raise millions for Texas kids," Rodeo Austin's statement read in part. "Since 1938, we've been a mission with a rodeo that has brought heritage and entertainment to our community. Rodeo Austin is a year-round non-profit funded by a month-long real western experience held every March. Rodeo-goers get to do things they can do nowhere else including a ProRodeo, one-of-a-kind concerts, carnival and a livestock show. All while raising millions for Texas kids."