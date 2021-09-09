Austin Firefighters Association announces opposition to Prop A, police staffing initiative

The proposition would divert millions from other services such as Austin Fire, EMS and more, to the Austin Police Department.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Firefighters Association held a press conference Friday to announce that it has voted to oppose Proposition A on the upcoming November ballot and will dedicate funds to fight the measure.

Opponents of Prop A say that it would force cuts to the Austin Fire Department, EMS, 911 call takers, mental health care and more in order to increase Austin police staffing.

“We appreciate the Austin Firefighters Association’s willingness to shoot straight with the residents of Austin about the true cost of Proposition A,” said Austin Mayor Steve Adler. “If passed, it would lead to budget cuts to city services like parks and pools and positions like firefighters, paramedics, and mental health care responders. We know this was a difficult and highly unusual endorsement for the Austin Firefighters Association to make, and we applaud their objective approach to this election.”

“The Austin Firefighters Association knows Prop A will make it harder to keep Austinites safe, and that’s why the association is opposing this dangerous measure,” said Carol Guthrie, business manager of AFSCME Local 1624. “Prop A would force the City to spend hundreds of millions of dollars to hire up to 885 more officers with zero accountability, forcing cuts to essential services and City employees like Fire, EMS and mental health care by diverting their funding to the police department.”

The association held a special membership meeting on Sept. 20 to learn more about the potential impacts of the proposition. They heard invited speakers from both sides of the police staffing issue, including:

Speakers for Prop A:

Ken Casaday, president of the Austin Police Association

Matt Mackowiak, Travis County Republican Party chair and co-chair of Save Austin Now (Save Austin Now is the group promoting Prop A)

Cleo Petricek, Co-chair of Save Austin Now

Speakers against Prop A:

Bill Spellman, former Austin City Council member and published expert on policing

Carol Guthrie, Representative from AFSCME, the City of Austin Employee’s Association

According to a Texas Supreme Court decision last month, the ballot language for Prop A will be:

Shall an ordinance be approved that, at an estimated cost of $271.5 million — $598.8 million over five years, requires the City to employ at least 2 police officers per 1,000 residents at all times; requires at least 35% of patrol officer time be uncommitted time, otherwise known as community engagement time; requires additional financial incentives for certain officers; requires specific kinds of training for officers and certain public officials and their staffs; and requires there be at least three full-term cadet classes for the department until staffing levels reach a specific level?

