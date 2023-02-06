Project Green Tip: Avoid large appliance use during Power Rush Hour

KVUE and PEC have you covered all summer long with Project Green. Sponsored Content by Pedernales Electric Coop.

Power Rush Hour happens between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and you can save money and energy by doing your chores before or after those hours. According to PEC, this will help reduce the strain on the power grid by shifting energy use to the times before and after Power Rush Hour.

According to Pedernales Electric Coop (PEC), they broke down the percentage of overall household energy that is used depending on the appliance.

When doing your laundry it takes up 7% of energy use. A dryer uses 5% and a washing machine uses 2%.

The best practice to save energy is by doing the following:

Dryer

Clean the lint trap before each load

Check vent hoses twice per year to make sure it's tightly connected to the dryer and not kinked or clogged

Only run the dryer long enough for the clothes to dry

Run the dryer at night during the summer

Heat remains in the dryer if you run it back-to-back

Washing Machine

Wash clothes in cold water

Wash full loads

Adjust the water level to match the load size

Always rinse closes in cold water

A refrigerator uses 5% of energy use and a dishwasher uses 3%.

You can also save energy by doing the following:

Refrigerator

Set refrigerator temperature to 34-37 degrees and freezer temperature to zero to 5 degrees

Clean refrigerator coils annually

Switch the refrigerator's power-saver on

Ensure refrigerator door seals are tight

Defrost the refrigerator or freezer to avoid ice buildup if you don't have a frost-free fridge.

Dishwasher

Run full loads only

Run the dishwasher at night in the summer

Do not use the heat-dry feature