Project Green Tip: Avoid large appliance use during Power Rush Hour

Power Rush Hour happens between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and you can save money and energy by doing your chores before or after those hours. According to PEC, this will help reduce the strain on the power grid by shifting energy use to the times before and after Power Rush Hour.
According to Pedernales Electric Coop (PEC), they broke down the percentage of overall household energy that is used depending on the appliance.
When doing your laundry it takes up 7% of energy use. A dryer uses 5% and a washing machine uses 2%.
The best practice to save energy is by doing the following:
Dryer
- Clean the lint trap before each load
- Check vent hoses twice per year to make sure it's tightly connected to the dryer and not kinked or clogged
- Only run the dryer long enough for the clothes to dry
- Run the dryer at night during the summer
- Heat remains in the dryer if you run it back-to-back
Washing Machine
- Wash clothes in cold water
- Wash full loads
- Adjust the water level to match the load size
- Always rinse closes in cold water
A refrigerator uses 5% of energy use and a dishwasher uses 3%.
You can also save energy by doing the following:
Refrigerator
- Set refrigerator temperature to 34-37 degrees and freezer temperature to zero to 5 degrees
- Clean refrigerator coils annually
- Switch the refrigerator's power-saver on
- Ensure refrigerator door seals are tight
- Defrost the refrigerator or freezer to avoid ice buildup if you don't have a frost-free fridge.
Dishwasher
- Run full loads only
- Run the dishwasher at night in the summer
- Do not use the heat-dry feature
