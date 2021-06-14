Lower your electric bill with these tips

Editor's note: This is sponsored content.
Take the power into your own hands — browse our collection of tips and tools below to keep your home operating efficiently.
What’s running up your bill?*
- Cooling and heating — 55%
- Water heater — 20%
- Laundry — 7%
- Refrigerator — 5%
- Lighting — 5%
- Other electric devices — 5%
- Dishwasher — 3%
- Pool — 29%**
*Based on a 2,000-square-foot, all-electric home with a family of three to five using an average of 1,465 kilowatt-hours (kWh) per month. Remember, technology and usage are constantly evolving. This information is based on PEC’s current data for a home built in the last 10 years.
**If applicable. Based on a 2-horse-power pump running 10 hours per day using about 600 kWh per month. This would reduce the percentage of total power used by other electrical equipment in the home.