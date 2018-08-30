AUSTIN — Finding parking downtown Austin is about to get easier.

The City of Austin and the Downtown Austin Alliance announced Thursday that eight private parking garages are joining the Affordable Parking Program (APP) to make parking accessible and affordable.

This isn't the first time the City of Austin and Downtown Alliance have enhanced the program. In July, they announced they added two garages to APP in order to make evening parking more affordable.

According to Downtown Alliance, the expansion will more than double the capacity of their APP by increasing it with approximately 500 new spaces. The private-sector garages will add 2000 spaces to the program, Downtown Alliance said.

The cost to parkers will be $40 a month plus tax, Downtown Alliance said. The garages are and their times of operation are:

Frost Garage – 401 Congress Avenue 3 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Friday All day Saturday and Sunday

600 Congress Garage – 600 Congress Avenue 3 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Friday All day Saturday and Sunday

300 West 6th Garage – 300 West 6th Street 4 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Friday All day Saturday and Sunday

Littlefield Garage – 508 Brazos Street 3 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Friday All day Saturday and Sunday

501 Congress Garage – 112 East 5th Street 4 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Friday All day Saturday and Sunday

Lavaca Plaza Garage – 504 Lavaca Street 4 p.m. – 7 a.m. Monday through Friday All day Saturday and Sunday

St. David’s Church Garage – 710 Trinity Street 3 p.m. – 7 a.m. Monday through Friday All day Saturday and Sunday

Seaholm Garage – 211 Walter Seaholm Drive 4 p.m. – 7 a.m. Monday through Friday All day Saturday and Sunday



Downtown Alliance said Premier Parking manages some of the private garages that are owned by various companies, including Endeavor Real Estate Group, Stream Realty and TIG.

“We at Premier Parking are incredibly honored to be the first private parking operator to be partnering with the City of Austin on the Affordable Parking Program,” said Premier Parking General Manager Christina Murray. “We’re eager to share in the City’s efforts to deliver the program to our fellow members of the downtown community.”

To apply to participate in the parking program, click here.

