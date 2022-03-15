Princess Cruise Lines returning to Galveston

The Ruby Princess will begin sailing out of Galveston later this year on five and 11-day trips.

GALVESTON, Texas — Princess Cruises will soon sail out of Galveston again.

The cruise line is returning to the Port of Galveston beginning Dec. 2022 through April 2023.

The Ruby Princess will carry more than 3,000 passengers to the Western Caribbean on five to 11-day trips.

They also plan two 16-day cruises from Galveston through the Panama Canal and on to San Francisco.

Bookings open next month on April 7.

"... Galveston makes a Princess cruise easily accessible to millions of Texans," Princess Cruises President John Padgett said in a statement.

Princess left Galveston six years ago for the Port of Houston's Bayport Cruise Terminal, according to the Galveston County Daily News. That terminal later shut down.

Princess Cruises is also returning to ports in San Diego and Australia later this year.

“Deploying these three ships to service over the next two months will mark the return of the entire Princess fleet, once our highly anticipated return to Australia is approved by local authorities,” Padgett said.

You can find more information at princess.com.

Galveston is also home to Carnival and Royal Caribbean cruise lines.

In September, Norwegian Cruise Lines announced plans to make Galveston the homeport for its latest fleet of cruise ships, Norwegian Prima. It's the brand's "most in-demand" ship ever, according to the company.