Previously incarcerated Austinites say it's hard to get a job

AUSTIN, Texas — For most people, a car is how you get places. But for Malkiyahu Israel, it’s sometimes his home.

“I do not have a place of my own. I don’t,” said Israel.

He has been out of prison five years and hasn’t been able to secure a full-time job.

"I probably got two calls out of those 37-plus applications," he said. "Ignoring the nos are really hard to do. It takes a toll on your psyche."

Israel said job applications ask you about your criminal history, even with Austin City Council passing the Fair Chance Hiring Act in 2016, prohibiting employers from inquiring about criminal history until a conditional offer of employment has been made.

That’s something Chivas Watson can relate to. He does operational work for nonprofits. He even has his own nonprofit but, still, no full-time job.

“There’s days I wake up and I feel so worthless,” said Watson.

Watson has been out two years, and he has a son. That’s why he does as much paid work as he can find.

“Sometimes I have to work the complete day, meaning there is no sleep,” he said.

But he still doesn’t have a place to call his own.

“I’ve run out of tears,” he said.

The City of Austin said people must file a complaint against any employer that violates the Fair Chance Hiring Act. As for Watson and Israel, their past seems to follow them. Even though employers aren’t supposed to ask them for their criminal history, they both say they do and it affects not just them but their children.

