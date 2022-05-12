Biden will be visiting the TSMC plant as the company continues to scale up U.S. computer chip production.

PHOENIX — Arizona will be getting a presidential visit this week to its semiconductor chip plant under construction in Phoenix.

President Joe Biden is traveling to the state on Dec. 6, to visit the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) and promote the CHIPS Act – which aims to boost domestic high-tech manufacturing, part of his administration's push to boost U.S. competitiveness over China.

Biden is scheduled to arrive just after noon at Luke Air Force Base. Gov. Doug Ducey will be there to welcome the president. The two will then travel to TSMC near Interstate 17 and Carefree Highway for the event.

The White House announced last week the president will be in town to discuss "how his economic plan is leading to a manufacturing boom, rebuilding supply chains, and creating good-paying jobs in Arizona and across the country."

TSMC chips are the brains of Apple iPhones and F-35 fighter jets, and the company recently selected Phoenix as the site of its second plant in the United States.

TSMC will hold a ceremony at the north Phoenix plant that involves moving the first batch of equipment onto the factory floor.

“We think this is a tremendous opportunity to show President Biden what is happening in Arizona and to show the result of the work that has been going on here to turn Arizona into a semiconductor hub,” said C.J. Karamargin, spokesperson for Ducey.

Sally Morton, executive vice president of knowledge enterprise at ASU, said the factory’s presence in Arizona is the result of the environment created in Arizona over many years, including ASU’s engineering school which teaches more students than any in the country.

“They (TSMC) say ‘we need good people,’” Morton said. “Having them in the mix in the ecosystem brings high-paying, resilient jobs in Arizona.”

The presence of TSMC Arizona, along with the CHIPS Act signed in August, will allow the U.S. to invest in innovation, national competitiveness and national security, Morton said.

“Microchips and semiconductors are really a focus of the U.S. right now via that act,” Morton said.

The plant is expected to employ 1,600 people, with thousands more jobs created among suppliers.

