Power outages, structure fire and downed trees reported as storms roll through Central Texas

Both Pedernales Electric Co-Op and Bluebonnet Electric Co-Op are reporting outages Thursday.

Example video title will go here for this video

GEORGETOWN, Texas — As some much-needed rain is moving into Central Texas, the strong storms associated with it is causing some headaches for some.

Pedernales Electric Co-op on Thursday reported service interruptions in Georgetown and Liberty Hill.

Around 5:45 p.m., a total of 10 outages have been reported with around 440 meters affected. Despite those outages, more than 99% of its meters still had power.

According to Georgetown ISD, Wolf Ranch is among those experiencing outages. The district said phones are down at the campus but staff and students are safe. Dismissal was on track to occur on time.

Liberty Hill ISD said the high school was also affected by the outages. The school district asks that people drive with caution as the school gets ready for dismissal. Police officers will be stationed at intersections to direct traffic.

Meanwhile, Bluebonnet Electric Co-Op said it is working to replace storm-damaged equipment. An outage was impacting more than 400 members near Lake View Drive in Burleson County.

The co-op said it was also working to repair an outage affecting more than 200 members near Apache Hills Road.

At 4:30 p.m., the co-op reported that power had been restored to all storm-related outages west of Somerville in Burleson County.

As of 5:40 p.m., Austin Energy on the other hand is reporting around 20 active outages affecting more than 5,400 customers.

The Austin Department of Transportation also reported that the storms were causing traffic lights to flash red across the city. The department asks drivers to treat these intersections as a four-way stops.

Storms have created a flurry of weather related calls. Structure fire 11500 blk Arbor Downs reduced to first 2 units. Lighting strike shorted out garage door motor. Attached pic from downed tree in 9200 blk of Collingwood Dr. pic.twitter.com/t0R3DBFLfc — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) August 18, 2022

The Austin Fire Department reported that the storms also caused a "flurry of weather-related calls." Those included a downed tree on Collingwood Drive and a structure fire on Arbor Downs due to a lightning strike.

Meanwhile, Austin-Travis County EMS reported that it was working on a wilderness rescue on the 3900 block of the S. MoPac Expressway service road southbound. A patient was reportedly stranded on the greenbelt due to flooding.