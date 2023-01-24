x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Power outages across Central Texas on Tuesday morning

Here's a brief look at the current outages across the area.

More Videos

AUSTIN, Texas — As much needed rain comes across the Central Texas area, some residents might be waking up to the sound of raindrops and no power.

Here's a brief look at the current outages across the area:

Pedernales Electric Co-op

As of 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 24, seven total outages were impacting 13 meters.

See the outage map here.

Oncor 

As of 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 24, 144 outages were affecting 4,583 customers. 

See the outage map here.

Related Articles

Austin Energy

As of 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 24,  there are six outages impacting 149 customers.

See the outage map here.

Bluebonnet Electric Co-op 

As of 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 24,  there are four outages affecting 1,187 customers.

See the outage map here.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Before You Leave, Check This Out