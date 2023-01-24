Power outages across Central Texas on Tuesday morning

Here's a brief look at the current outages across the area.

AUSTIN, Texas — As much needed rain comes across the Central Texas area, some residents might be waking up to the sound of raindrops and no power.

Pedernales Electric Co-op

As of 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 24, seven total outages were impacting 13 meters.

Oncor

As of 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 24, 144 outages were affecting 4,583 customers.

Austin Energy

As of 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 24, there are six outages impacting 149 customers.

Bluebonnet Electric Co-op

As of 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 24, there are four outages affecting 1,187 customers.