The outage at 44 East Ave. is affecting around 200 customers, Austin Energy said. It began around 11:45 a.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Energy crews are working to restore power in the Rainey Street area after an 18-wheeler collided with multiple power poles on Wednesday morning.

The outage at 44 East Ave. is affecting around 200 customers, Austin Energy said. It began around 11:45 a.m.

It’s estimated power will be restored by 3:30 p.m., according to the Austin Energy outage map.

Breaking News on Rainey Street in downtown Austin. An 18-wheeler hit a power and communication line. We have no power or Internet. @austinenergy pic.twitter.com/1FfxJTyMka — Jade Kurian (@jadekurian) January 11, 2023

As crews work, people are asked to proceed with caution and avoid the area if possible.