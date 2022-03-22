Thousands without power across Central Texas after severe weather

Thousands of Oncor customers are without power Tuesday morning.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — After tornadoes and other severe weather swept through the Austin area and Central Texas, some residents are dealing with power outages.

Oncor customers in Pflugerville, Hutto and Round Rock are reporting power outages. Oncor said in addition to the reported tornadoes, the high winds, hail and heavy rain resulted in power outages.

As of 5:50 a.m. Tuesday, there are 300 active power outages with more than 15,000 customers affected. You can check out the Oncor power outage map online.

The energy company said, "resources are currently working to restore power to those impacted."

If you're an Oncor customer you can report a power outage or check the status, text OUT to 66267, use the MyOncor app, visit Oncor.com or call 888-313-4747.

Bluebonnet Electric Coop customers are also dealing with power outages.

Most power outages are expected to be restored sometime Tuesday morning.

Fortunately for Austin Energy customers, the outage map shows something different. There were only two power outages reported as of 5:50 a.m. Tuesday.