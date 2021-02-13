Power outage causes sewer overflow at Spicewood Springs lift station

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Water crews on Friday reported a domestic wastewater overflow from the Texas Plume Lift Station located at 8431 Spicewood Springs.
This power failure occurred at the station due to the harsh winter weather. The overflow began early Friday morning and staff members are working to stop and contain the spill, which has reached approximately 100,000 gallons.
Austin Water is now working with contractors to contain the overflow and repair the lift station. Recovery, hauling and cleanup will be ongoing.
The overflow has not affected Austin’s drinking water supply. Officials with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality have been notified of the situation.
Austin Water officials urge:
- Persons using private drinking water supply wells located within a half-mile of the overflow site or within the potentially affected area should use only water that has been distilled or boiled at a rolling boil for at least one minute for all personal uses including drinking, cooking, bathing and tooth brushing. Individuals with private water wells should have their well water tested and disinfected, if necessary, prior to discontinuing distillation or boiling.
- Persons who purchase water from another public water supply may contact their water supply distributor to determine if the water is safe for personal use.
- The public should avoid contact with waste material, soil or water in the area potentially affected by the overflow.
- If the public comes into contact with waste material, soil or water potentially affected by the spill, they should bathe and wash clothes thoroughly as soon as possible.