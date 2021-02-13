Power outage causes sewer overflow at Spicewood Springs lift station

Those within a half-mile of the site who use a private drinking water supply are asked to boil water before consumption.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Water crews on Friday reported a domestic wastewater overflow from the Texas Plume Lift Station located at 8431 Spicewood Springs.

This power failure occurred at the station due to the harsh winter weather. The overflow began early Friday morning and staff members are working to stop and contain the spill, which has reached approximately 100,000 gallons.

Austin Water is now working with contractors to contain the overflow and repair the lift station. Recovery, hauling and cleanup will be ongoing.

The overflow has not affected Austin’s drinking water supply. Officials with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality have been notified of the situation.

Austin Water officials urge: