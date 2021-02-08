Power outages reported across the Austin area amid heavy rain

In the Austin area, more than 20,000 people are reportedly without power.

AUSTIN, Texas — As heavy rain moves through the Austin area, residents in Hays County are dealing with power outages Monday morning.

According to the Pedernales Electric Cooperative (PEC) power outage map, about 19,000 meters out of a total of 354,000 were offline as of around 8 a.m. due to weather-related outages. PEC said crews are either on the scene of these outages or on their way.

Most of these outages are happening in Hays County, near Dripping Springs, Buda and Kyle.

By around 9 a.m., the PEC outage map showed that more than 6,000 meters were affected by power outages.

A Flash Flood Warning was issued in Central Hays County Monday morning, and an estimated 2 to 4 inches had already fallen as of 7:30 a.m. A Flood Advisory was issued for other parts of Central Texas, including Travis, Williamson, Bastrop and Lee counties.

Austin Energy does not appear to have widespread outage issues Monday morning. According to Austin Energy's outage map, there was a power outage reported near 35th Street in Central Austin.