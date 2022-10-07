Power back after outages impact nearly 7,000 in Travis County

One outage was reportedly caused by lightning damage and another by a power pole fire.

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Amid the near-record high temperatures, thousands of Travis County residents went without power on Sunday.

Around 6:30 p.m., 3,400 Austin Energy and 3,400 Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative customers didn't have power.

Bluebonnet later said the outage was caused by lightning damaging some equipment in southeast Travis County. Meanwhile, Austin Energy told KVUE its outage was caused by a power pole fire.

By 7:30 p.m. all customers had power again.

"We know how inconvenient and frustrating it was to be out of power this evening," Bluebonnet said in a tweet. "We greatly appreciate your patients and understanding."

UPDATE: @ 7:30 p.m. power restored to members in outage caused by lightning in SE Travis Co. north of Creedmoor and Mustang Ridge. We know how inconvenient and frustrating it was to be out of power this evening. We greatly appreciate your patience and understanding. — Bluebonnet Electric (@BluebonnetCoop) July 11, 2022

The power outages come as highs on Sunday, July 10 reached 110 at Camp Mabry, tying for the all-time high set back in 2018. The high ranked within the seven hottest days in Austin ever recorded.

Extreme heat over the weekend led to an Excessive Heat Warning being issued by the National Weather Service for the majority of Central Texas. That's in effect until 8 p.m. on Monday.

The forecast for Monday, July 11 shows a high of 109, which would rank as one of the top 10 hottest days at Camp Mabry since records began in 1897. The daily heat record for Monday is among the top six hottest days on record with a high of 108 back in 1917.

More than 2,000 Pedernales Electric Cooperative customers in Georgetown went without power on Saturday in the area where a grassfire burned through the land, damaging backyard fences. At this time it is not clear if the outage was related to the fire.

