Poteet Strawberry Festival big money maker for local berry growers

More than 40 growers are listed as participating in the 75th annual festival in Atascosa County

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

POTEET, Texas — After two years of cancelled or adjusted celebrations, the Poteet Strawberry Festival is back in its full glory for the 75th year.

The festival's primary purpose is to promote the city's premier strawberries, making for delicious treats and generating cash flow for the farmers growing them.

Leonard Sanchez of Sanchez Family Farm said he started growing his strawberries last September to be ready for the festival. However, late-season winter blasts delayed the berries growth.

Typically, his family will harvest the strawberries in March but this year they picked the crop in early April.

"We lost a whole month because it was too cold at night, too cold during the day and the berries weren't maturing," said Sanchez.

Fortunately, the berries ripened in time and he expects to sell 400 boxes worth of strawberries during the 3-day event.

"This is when we make our most money to try to pay for all of our [operating] expenses," he said.

The festival is also a money maker for Reyes Farms.

"We get to sell our products and our jams and everything else so yes it is [a money maker]," said Shirley Natal, Reyes Farms grower.

Natal admitted preparing for the event is a lot of work but said end result is sweet especially after dealing with the pandemic for the past two years.

"It's wonderful to see everyone bringing their talents," she said.

Organizers said the festival is a big generator for the South Texas economy, too. An estimated $10-$12 million dollars go back into Atascosa County and surrounding areas.