AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin dad got quite the surprise this Father's Day.

"What about if your daughter came down from Denver to surprise you," asked Kristina Offer as she posed as a waitress.

"That would be wonderful," he said.

"It's me, Dad," she replied.

Myles Offer hadn't seen his daughter in two years. And he's starting to lose his eyesight. So, Kristina and her mom devised a plan.

Via 313 pizza let her pose as a waitress to surprise her father when he came in to eat.

"I'm totally surprised," he said. "I didn't expect it, I didn't think I was going to see her."

"It's good to see him and I'm glad I made his Father's Day," she said.

This sure beats a phone call from Denver.

