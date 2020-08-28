3 dead, 6 taken to hospital in possible case of carbon monoxide poisoning involving generator in Port Arthur

Port Arthur police confirmed to 12News that they are investigating a possible carbon monoxide poisoning.

Three people are dead and six are in a Southeast Texas hospital following possible case of carbon monoxide poisoning involving a generator in Port Arthur.

Port Arthur Police responded to the Vida Vinh game room in the 700 block of Ninth Avenue Friday morning according to Jefferson County Precinct 7 Justice of the Peace Brad Burnett.

Three shrimpers who were seeking shelter from Hurricane Laura were confirmed to have died according to Burnett.

A generator was being used inside the building he said.

Six other people were taken to the Medical Center of Southeast Texas by ambulance according to a spokesperson for the hospital.

Four are in critical condition and two are in stable condition the spokesperson said.

Police officers responded to the game room in the 700 block of Ninth Avenue Friday morning just before 10:30 a.m.

An autopsy on the the three victims has been ordered by Justice of the Peace Burnett.

In another incident overnight Thursday 17 people were treated for carbon monoxide poisoning at the Medical Center of Southeast Texas according to a hospital spokesperson.

All were released except for a child who was taken to a Houston hospital the spokesperson said.

Carbon monoxide is an odorless, colorless gas, which can cause sudden illness and death and is produced any time a fossil fuel is burned according to the Centers for Disease Control.

In 2017 there were 52 incidents of carbon monoxide poisoning resulting in 69 deaths involving generators according to a report from the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

One of the incidents involved two generators and one involved possibly up to three generators the report said.

Nearly 15 years ago in September 2005 two adults and three children were killed in a north Beaumont apartment after a generator was used in the apartment two days after Hurricane Rita struck Southeast Texas.

This is a developing story.