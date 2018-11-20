AUSTIN — It comes in all colors and it feels oozy to the touch. We're talking about slime, one of the most popular toys around. Turns out, it's also one of the most dangerous.

According to the consumer watchdog group, TexPIRG, that's because it's made with Borax, a cleaning ingredient commonly found in any home.

"It can cause irritation of skin, really bad irritation. There's one story of a girl who had to have plastic surgery because of how bad it had burned her skin," said Bay Scoggin, the State Director of TexPIRG.

The group said the smaller versions of another popular toy called the Hatchimals were found to block children's airways. And there was no warning about this on the toy.

Then there's the good, old-fashioned balloon. It causes more children to choke to death than any other toy or children's product around.

Finally, the technological danger: smart toys. Scoggin said they continue to violate children's privacy and consumer protection laws.

"These smart toys are capturing the data and they're listening to the kids, just like your iPhone listens to you. As a child, I have no way to opt in or out and it's currently illegal for toys to capture that data. Some of the manufacturers are even selling that data to third parties," said Scoggin.

TexPIRG released it's 33rd annual study right before the holiday season. Putting toy companies on alert, hoping they make toys safer for our children.

