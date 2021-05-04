LIST: Austin pools open ahead of 90-degree weather

The first 90-degree days of the year are forecast this week in Austin.

AUSTIN, Texas — With the first 90-degree days of the year forecast this week in Austin, you might be looking for a place to take a dip and soak up the sun.

After a year of social distancing and closures due to the pandemic, things may look a little different at your favorite swimming hole. Here's a list of places you might want to check out in the Austin area.

Barton Springs is now fully operational with some capacity restrictions still in place. As of Sept. 26, reservations are no longer required.

For hours of operation and other information, click here.

Deep Eddy Pool is now fully operational with some capacity restrictions still in place. As of Sept. 26, reservations are no longer required.

For hours of operation and other information, click here.

The Austin Parks and Recreation Aquatic Division currently runs 45 public aquatic facilities, which include seven regional pools, three community pools, 22 neighborhood pools, one wading pool, Barton Springs Pool and 11 splash pads.

For reopening information, as well as locations, click here.

From Lake Travis to Hamilton Pool, Travis County offers a lot of great, natural places to go swimming. Sadly, though, Hamilton Pool is not currently allowing swimming.

However, as of its March 16 update, all Travis County Parks remain open, except for Tom Hughes Park. Open hours and access to amenities vary by park, but you can check specific park pages for details.

For a list of Travis County parks, click here.

Most parks operated by the Austin Parks and Recreation Department are currently open. The Barton Creek Greenbelt, the St. Edward's Greenbelt

For Parks and Recreation closure updates, click here. For a list of PARD parks, click here.