Georgetown Fire Department provides update on Ponderosa Pet Resort fire investigation

The investigation found that the fire started in the kennel area, but Fire Chief John Sullivan said the cause is still unknown.

GEORGETOWN, Texas — The Georgetown Fire Department provided an update Friday on its investigation into the fire at the Ponderosa Pet Resort that killed 75 dogs.

Georgetown Fire Chief John Sullivan told KVUE's Conner Board the department is still unable to release the cause of the fire. Earlier this month, it hired a team of outside investigators to look into it.

However, he said the department confirmed the origin of the fire was in the kennel area. There are still “multiple possible ignition sources” that need to be ruled out.

The September fire killed all 75 dogs staying at the pet resort in Georgetown. In an update earlier this month, Sullivan said he believes the dogs died due to toxins from the smoke, not the flames.

The fire department has drafted new fire code language in response to the incident. The Ponderosa Pet Resort’s building did not have monitored smoke or heat detection devices or a fire suppression system.

The code changes include a new definition of animal housing or care facilities and a requirement for existing facilities to install smoke or heat alarm systems unless they are staffed 24/7.

Facilities that would fall under the new definition would also be required to have electronically supervised carbon-monoxide and smoke detection systems and automatic sprinkler systems -- unless a specific fire alarm system is installed.

THREAD: Small update & recap from Georgetown Fire Chief John Sullivan on the Ponderosa Pet Resort fire on Sept. 18:



• Still no cause to release



• GFD found origin of fire, which was in the kennel area, but say there are “multiple possible ignition sources”



(1/7)@KVUE — Conner Board (@ConnerBoard) October 29, 2021

Sullivan said he expects the Georgetown City Council to review and possibly adopt the code changes in January 2022.

The Georgetown Fire Department said it is planning to announce all its findings in the investigation in November.