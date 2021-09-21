Candlelight vigil to be held Tuesday night for dogs lost in Ponderosa Pet Resort fire

The vigil, which starts at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, will be held by The Pit Stop Grooming in San Gabriel Park. The vigil is open to the public.

GEORGETOWN, Texas — A candlelight vigil is set to be held Tuesday night for the 75 dogs killed in a fire at the Ponderosa Pet Resort in Georgetown over the weekend.

In an email to customers obtained by KVUE, owner of Ponderosa Pet Resort Phillip Paris said there are 59 families that lost a pet. He said the process of returning pets to their owners started Monday.

Since the fire, KVUE has spoken to numerous dog owners, each sharing their heartbreaking stories of their late pets.

Rainbow Bridge Pet Crematory, as well as their neighbor company Rainbow Bridge of Texas, is offering free cremation services to the families involved also.

A Change.org petition has already been launched calling for a change in legislation when it comes to housing pets. GoFundMe has also verified a fundraiser launched to create 75 portraits, one for each dog lost in the tragic pet resort fire.