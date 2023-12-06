Austin celebrates 'Pollinator Week' with activities throughout the city

Throughout the week, there will be presentations and events celebrating bees, butterflies and other pollinator species.

AUSTIN, Texas — Next week, Austin will celebrate "Pollinator Week."

From June 19 through June 25, the Parks and Recreation Department and the Austin Public Library will celebrate species that help spread pollen and keep our local ecosystem afloat.

Last year, Austin became a "Bee City USA" affiliate, meaning the city is taking steps to preserve the bee population.

Bee City Austin celebrations will include pollinator talks, a night walk and other activities for adults and families.

During the week, the Austin Science and Nature Center's Seed Library will celebration its grand opening. An exhibit about the metamorphosis of the monarch butterfly will also be happening at the Splash Exhibition Area next to the main entrance of Barton Springs Pool.

Find a complete list of pollinator events and registration information at AustinTexas.gov/Blog/Pollinator-Week.

The City said over 115 species of native bees are listed as “Species of Greatest Conservation Need” by state wildlife agencies within the U.S.

“Our native pollinators are the ‘work horses’ of local ecosystems,” the City of Austin said in a release. “They are diligently going about their critical ecological task every day and often go unnoticed. Many of our native bees are ‘central place foragers’ and feed very close to their nest, so creating small-scale habitats by planting native plants and reducing pesticides can help make a difference.”