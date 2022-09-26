Police suspect alcohol to blame for man crashing truck into west-side restaurant

Firefighters says the building is structurally sound, but will need repairs before it can re-open.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Police suspect that alcohol may be to blame for a driver crashing his truck into a west-side restaurant early Monday morning.

Police responded to the Fred's Fish Fry located at 1406 Bandera around 2:45 a.m. for reports of an incident.

When officers arrived, they found a truck had crashed into the restaurant.

Police say nobody was injured, but they are investigating for possible intoxication.

Firefighters say that the structure is sound, but will need repairs in order to conduct business safely.

This is a developing story.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.